Young entrepreneur Sudendu Shah is a milestone of success

At the age of 28, Sudendu Shah is the CEO of Pride Globaltech Services Pvt. Ltd. and the Managing Director (M.D.) of Al Shibel Social Media Marketing Services L.L.C (Dubai). He is also the M.D of Pride Group L.L.C (USA)

Sudendu has set an eminent benchmark by receiving an award for ‘Times Men of the year 2018’ as ‘The Youngest Entrepreneur’. He started with a clean slate, single-handedly took up the responsibility of his own business and made it into a huge success without any guidance or support from the industry. It is because of his constant conviction and dedication that he has turned a vision into reality.

Sudendu Shah grew up in a middle-class family from Solapur. He initially migrated to Pune city to pursue his education. He started exhibiting his entrepreneurial skills from the age of 11, which was just the beginning. He helped his father in the catering business and had set foot in the industry by then.

Back in the days, Sudendu was one of the finest football players in college and he had an unflinching zest of leading, empathising and motivating others. Considering his abilities and qualities, Sudendu was able to establish his coaching academy called “Pride Coaching Academy.” Soon after he opened 4 more branches of this academy in just 2 years and then there was no looking back.

Sudendu, a fresh face with his managerial skills, stepped into the field of “Event Management” and initialled his own company named ‘Pride Globaltech’. This was a major breakthrough along his way.

Sudendu believes that when one follows their passion, there are no sacrifices; one only has to make compromises for the good. He took efforts to reach his goals and at a young age.

He has maintained his idealistic personality on social media as he shares about his projects and other business activities in which he actively participates.

Pride Globaltech Services is one of the top leading multinational business ventures that now has over 2,500 clients across 85 countries in the world. Sudendu’s creativity and innovation have made a strong headway towards progress. His path to success is truly an inspiring one!