Young designer Aashkara Bidani's dreams have turned into reality

Aashkara Bidani is a History graduate. She began her business called 'Aashkara's bling closet' while she was in 12th grade and prepping for her boards.

Aashkara collaborated with her artist mother Leena Bidani & started a Prèt clothing line. She also opened a pop up store with several designers on board in DLF Place Mall, Saket.

The mother daughter duo participated in Bangalore Fashion Week as well. Aashkara also introduced accessories to her clothing line

Additionally, she aced in her studies and stood third in her 12th Cbse boards while simultaneously working on collaborations which is quite inspiring.

Aashkara Bidani expanded her business and opened her second store in Hauz Khas Village. Some her of her major achievements include the first fashion show which was in collaboration with Audi India & she also featured in major publications namely Elle, Cosmopoliton India, Vogue India, Times of India & Hindustan Times.

Soon after Aashkara ventured into the beauty business by introducing luxury lashes through 'Leekara Beauty'.

Aashkara is an active social media user. She posts tutorial videos and several informative tips and tricks for her fans to follow.

Aashkara's designed garments have been worn by celebrities like Urvashi Rautela and Tanisha Mukherjee.

Young Aashkara wants to achieve more with her immense love and talent towards art and design. She wants to make her family feel proud by achieving great success in this field!