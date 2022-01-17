'You are enough': A message in women empowerment workshop by Vanitaa Rawat

January 17: Blanket Approval - Swayam Siddha was the title of the workshop where Vanitaa Rawat exhorted women to believe in themselves and deep dive into their true potential.

The workshop aimed at adding more value to the empowered women of the city.

Vanitaa drove the fact that women are created by God almighty with Blanket Approval, and they don’t need validation from anyone other than themselves. She reiterated the point that women are creators of mankind and should be confident of facing any and every challenge in life.

Vanitaa also urged the audience to take time out for self in the busy schedule of day to day life and introspect the non-value-adding activities. She enlightened the gathering on managing themselves by positive and affirming thoughts.

The knowledge session was attended by known entrepreneurs, homemakers and solopreneurs and was an interactive session.

The workshop provided a great opportunity to the women participants to understand the power of womanhood and gave them a platform to express their true self. Vanitaa is committed to conduct these workshops on a regular basis and to provide amazing insights to the women of today.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:36 PM IST