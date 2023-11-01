World Vegan Day 2023: 5 Must-Try Restaurants In The City For A Healthy And Plant-Based Meal

Every year November 1 is celebrated as Vegan Day across the world. With the growing number of health issues and awareness around consuming clean food, increasing number of people across the world are moving towards plant-based diet. And the city is bustling with many restaurants that offer vegan food. Here's our top list of places where you can plan your meal for the day.

The Pantry

Flower Power Pizza |

Craving delicious, nourishing vegan food that doesn't compromise on flavour? With a new tagline - Guilt-Free Goodness, the brand is offering a diverse range of wholesome dishes that redefine healthy eating. The menu boasts an array of vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options that tantalise the palate. There's also Vegan Delight Pizza, Zucchini Pad Thai, Flower Power Pizza, and Gluten-Free Strawberry Cheesecake.

Where: Fort

Price: Rs 800 + for two

one8 Commune

Superfood Salad |

Virat Kohli's restaurant one8 commune has a vegan section on the menu called ‘Virat's Favourites,’ which includes top picks from the menu like the newly added Pearl Barley Risotto and Superfood Salad. Avocado Tartar, which comes with sliced avocado topped with tempura avocado, sweet corn sriracha mayonnaise, scallion, and ponzu soy is a must try. Choose from Mushroom Googly Dimsums made with assorted wild mushrooms, cream cheese, vegetarian broth, and truffle oil, and Pearl Barley Risotto, made with mushroom pate, truffle oil, parmesan, baby cress, and fresh herbs also make it to the list.

Where: Juhu

Price: Rs 2,000 for two

Cafe Noir

Vegan Meatloaf Steak |

This iconic Parisian place is nestled in the heart of Mumbai at One Lodha World Centre. The place offers an array of vegan delights including Avo on Sourdough Grill, No Carb Tofu Black Garlic Wrap, Noir Quinoa with Fresh Berry Avocado, Vegan Meatloaf Steak, and Mushroom Tetrazzini. Known for its captivating ambiance and French-inspired cuisine, Café Noir is breaking the myth that vegan food is boring and lacks taste.

Where: Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 1,800 + for two

Tao Asian Kitchen

Classic Edamame Maki Roll |

Tao Asian Kitchen is an acclaimed destination for authentic flavors and a modern Asian fine dining experience with outlets in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur. With a focus on vegetarian cuisine, delectable desserts and refreshing mocktails, the diner brings a unique and inclusive dining experience. Expect variety of vegan options, including soups, sushi, and dim sum. Their must try is Shiitake Mushroom and Tofu, Classic Edamame, and Maki Roll.

Where: Bandra

Cost: Rs 2,700 + for two

Read Also Celebrate World Vegan Day With A Healthy Pancake Recipe For Breakfast

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)