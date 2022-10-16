World Trauma Day 2022: History, Significance, Prevention & Cure |

Every year, October 17 is celebrated as World Trauma Day. The day is observed with a view to prevent the increasing rate of accidents and injuries causing death and disability across the world.

The day was created in New Delhi, India, in 2011

This was a result of the high number of deaths caused by road accidents in the country, an estimate of over 400 people lost their lives each day to it. Road Traffic Accident (RTA) is the leading cause of trauma across the world.

The injury may be caused due to many reasons like road accidents, fires, burns, falls, acts of violence and crimes leading to temporary or permanent disability while others may even cause death. Traumatic experiences can also be from domestic abuse, child abuse, physical torture, mental torture, natural disasters, war, and sexual assaults. These experiences may result in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D).

Prevention:

There are a few ways how one can prevent road accidents and steps to be taken after the accident:

Do not drive when you are tired, sleepy or drunk and in case of a head or spinal injury, do not move the person from the site of accident without any professional's help. Moving the injured person may cause serious back or neck injuries.

At home:

Never tolerate abusive behaviour from anyone, Protect your child from any kind of abuse and violence. Teach them sex education.

To follow rigorously:

While driving:

One also need to follow the road safety rules and pay close attention to the warning signs and traffic signals while driving. Always wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. One also needs to avoid distractions like mobile phones and loud music while on road.

At home:

Install electric switches at a height above the reach of small children and keep sharp objects and medications away from them. Always keep a first aid safety kit at your home and also, in your vehicle. Ensure that your balconies, stairs, and windows are bulit properly so that you and your kids don't fall and get injuried.

How the day is observed all over the world?

On World Trauma Day, people all over the world come together to remember those who have died or been injured as a result of violence and trauma. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of prevention, and how everyone can play a role in making the world a safer place.

Events are held in communities across the globe, including candlelight vigils, workshops, and educational programs. The day provides an opportunity for people to 'share their stories', learn from one another, and raise awareness about the problem of violence and trauma.

On this day, let spread awareness and support the journey of the people who suffered from trauma and be a part of their healing journey. By doing so, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by trauma. We should create awareness not to let or prevent ourselves and everyone around us suffer from trauma, raise our voices against any type of trauma and help the trauma survivers as much as we can.