World teen mental health day: 5 Symptoms that you should not ignore

It is a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that teenagers deal with.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

Mental Health is defined as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and can make a contribution to his or her community,” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed across the globe on March 2 every year. It is a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that teenagers deal with.

This Day is about making efforts to educate everyone and destigmatize something that is becoming increasingly common. There are informative and helpful materials on this topic available across various platforms.

Facts

One in five Americans has experienced some form of mental illness in their lives.

41,000 Americans are lost to suicide every year.

People are less likely to receive help due to the stigma associated with mental health.

Addressing risk factors such as trauma at an early stage can help prevent the development of mental illnesses.

One in 10 young adults has suffered from a period of major depression.

article-image

