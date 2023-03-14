World Speech Day: 5 Historical speeches that you should listen to once in your lifetime

Dr Martin Luther King Jr | Encyclopedia Britannica

World Speech Day is an annual celebration of freedom of speech and is marked on March 15 each year. The day was created to make way for sharing new ideas, educating others, and providing inspiration as they spur on the movement towards change in the world.

Launched by Simon Gibson in June 2014, World Speech Day is a day that is connected with a non-profit organisation (of the same name) that recognises the power of speeches.

Speeches have become some of the most influential opportunities for promoting and advancing change in the world, not only in academia but for the general culture. While speakers certainly have a monumental impact on the way that society is shaped, those who write the speeches may be considered to be just as powerful and impactful.

Public speaking events are organized in over 100 nations, as people come together to share ideas, promote culture and build global citizenship.

Here are 5 historical speeches that you should read or listen to once in your lifetime:

“I Have a Dream” by American social rights activist Dr Martin Luther King Jr

“Freedom From Fear” by Aung San Suu Kyi , a Burmese female political activist who was held under house arrest for 15 years

“I Am Prepared to Die” by South African aparteid fighter and eventual President Nelson Mandela

“We Shall Fight on the Beaches” by Winston Churchill , Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during the Second World War and later

“Apology” by 5th-century Greek philosopher Socrates