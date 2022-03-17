World Sleep Day 2022: Are you suffering from Sleep Apnea? Here are some tips to overcome it

World Sleep Day is celebrated on the third Friday of March every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 18 March 2022. World Sleep Day is celebrated since the year 2008 to emphasise the importance of sleep and resting.

This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and make people realise that sleep is not a luxury but a need.

People realise the same after it is too late and their body starts showing signs of lack of rest.

The World Sleep Society plays an important role in the celebration of World Sleep Day. It was this organisation that started the celebration in the year 2008.

Theme of World Sleep Day 2022:

The theme for World Sleep day 2022 is 'Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World'. This theme emphasises the importance of sleep. It is important that people have at least 7-8 hours of sleep so that their bodies can recover and the mind can unwind from the stress of a busy day.

A good night's sleep helps the body keep cardiovascular diseases and obesity at bay. It also helps our brain function more efficiently.

However, at times many can't sleep properly as they may be tensed or excited or our body is not completely exhausted. This happens with most of us but generally this is a one-time phenomenon. But some suffer chronically from lack of proper sleep and may be suffering from Sleep Apnea.

This if left untreated can have a damaging impact on a person's overall health.

Medically speaking, Sleep Apnea has multiple reasons like obstruction in the throat, when the brain fails to detect signals to muscles that manage breathing and at times when both happen together. Typically, because the person is gasping for breath during the sleep, the person intermittently wakes up which leads to disturbed sleep.

On World Sleep Day, here's a look at some tips by health experts which can be beneficial in overcoming sleep apnea:

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise or Yoga is like a panacea for any disease. Here too exercises can strengthen your respiratory system, your lungs inhale oxygen and since Sleep Apnea is caused by oxygen deprivation, the exercises or Yoga can help immensely in this.

Manage weight

Obesity is a major problem responsible for many health issues and it is so in the case of Sleep Apnea as well. Obesity can lead to Airway Obstruction- meaning partial or complete blocking of air to lung and thus disrupting sleep. So if you are overweight and suffer from Sleep Apnea, you should do all efforts to reduce weight.

Changing Sleep Positions

It has been found that changing sleep positions helps. If a person sleeps on back, it obstructs the breathing, so sleeping on the side may work.

Having better lifestyle

Avoiding junk food, drinking and smoking. These impact the breathing pattern and best avoided to overcome Sleep Apnea. Smoking damages lungs, so excessive smoking does impair sleep pattern. So, it is better avoided. Avoiding caffeine at night is also recommended as it disrupts the sleep.

Medical Treatment

In some patients above tips may not work. In consultation with the doctor, such patients can opt for a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure therapy (CPAP) machine. It helps a person to breathe more easily during sleep as it keeps the airway open by applying positive pressure.

Using air humidifier

Sometimes dry air in the closed environment can hinder oxygen diffusion, so devices like humidifiers which can improve moisture level can also help. Adding oils to these humidifiers is also recommended.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022