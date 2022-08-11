e-Paper Get App

World Sanskrit Day: Quick dictionary to introduce you with words from the ancient language

Viswa Samskrita Dinam falls on August 12, 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
Sanskrit is considered among the most sacred and ancient languages across nations, even if it is not widely spoken. World Sanskrit Day is celebrated to spread awareness towards the language and engage people in learning it. This year, Viswa Samskrita Dinam falls on August 12 which happens to be the full moon day of Hindu month Shraavan.

Here's your quick dictionary to know a few words from the ancient language:

Namo Namah (Hello-like salutation)

Aham (I or false ego)

Sarvam (All)

Dhyana (Focus or Meditation)

Jnana/Gynana (Knowledge)

Alpa (Small/Low)

Vadathi (Speaks)

Hima (Ice)

Dadaathu (Give)

Dhanyavaadah (Thank you)

Read Also
World Sanskrit Day: Date, significance and all you need to know
