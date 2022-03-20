World Oral Health Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan's dentist Dr. Rajesh Shetty reveals secrets to achieve that celebrity smile

World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 every year with the purpose of spreading awareness about the importance of maintaining oral hygiene. This aim of the day is to inspire change by focusing on the importance of oral health for overall health, because good oral health can help one live a longer, healthier life.

This year, celebrity dentist Dr Rajesh Shetty of Dazzle Dental Clinic, who has worked with Bollywood actors such as Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, reveals secrets and tips to achieve that perfect smile.

When should one visit a dentist?

Visiting a dentist at an early age is an essential part of one’s health care. One should visit a dentist by the age of 1 or within six months after the first tooth is erupted. These visits are important for detection and treatment of early tooth decay and also a valuable opportunity to educate oneself.

Is it really important to brush twice daily?

As our lifestyle has evolved, it has become even more important to brush twice daily. Increased amount of intake in sugar and carbohydrates, has made it all the more necessary.

What foods should one keep at bay/consume for healthier teeth?

Foods that are high in fibre and water content, like fruits, vegetables, they not only stimulate saliva, that washes off food particles, neutralise the acids and further preventing tooth decay. Foods that have massive sugar content, and of less nutritional value like, candy, sweets, chips are the worst food for your dental health. Visit your dentist every six months.

What do celebs do differently for that perfect smile?

They all have a great dentist who they can rely on! However, the most important aspect is that they all realize the importance of health and hence they work hard on maintaining every aspect of their oral and general health.

There are lot of teeth whitening devices in the market, do they really work?

Whitening devices give you minimal results compared to professional whitening systems like the Zoom office bleach. Consulting your dentist before using any whitening tools is mandatory.

Are there any painless procedures for those afraid to visit a dentist?

Dentistry has evolved over last few decades; many dentists are offering painless procedures with the new advancement in dentistry. Laser dentistry has arrived and for people who are too anxious, nitrous oxide sedation enables a pleasant experience. Invisible aligners have come in the market thereby making braces experience more comfortable and easier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:36 AM IST