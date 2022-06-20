World Music Day: Here's how your taste in music can decide your dating life

Image credit: Google

Music plays an important role in everyone's life. However, did you know that it also impacts your dating life? Dating app QuackQuack surveyed 28% of people who revealed that common taste in music and entertainment has a vast effect on their dating life. They had an opinion that they would like to match with people having the same taste in music.

As per the survey report, nearly 19% of QuackQuack users from tier 1 and 2 cities have talked about their love for music and their favourite artists in their profiles, which they think, in turn, got them relatable matches. 27% of people believe that good taste in music indicates higher intellect. You can keep this in mind while updating your bio next time.

34% of QuackQuack male users mentioned that music acts as an icebreaker when one matches with someone new. 31% of people between 25 and 30 revealed that they would not like to date someone who does not like music. Indeed! Music plays an important role in one's love life.

Share your playlist

QuackQuack's survey also came to the conclusion that 24% of people between 20 and 25 expressed that if their match sends them songs, they consider it to be thoughtful.

Music heals broken hearts

34% of the participants confessed that music helped them deal with their breakups. Some felt confident after a breakup as music healed their heart.