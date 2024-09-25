 World Lung Day: Infections Can Be Avoided With Voluntary Vaccination And Awareness; Experts Share Insights
Voluntary vaccination among adults can significantly reduce the incidence of lung infections, leading to fewer hospital admissions and less strain on the overburdened hospitals

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25 to raise awareness about the lungs and diseases related to it. The high morbidity and mortality rates associated with acute respiratory infections continue to pose a major challenge to the healthcare system. When a large portion of the population is vaccinated, it would also reduce the overall transmission of diseases by herd immunity, protecting even those who cannot be vaccinated such as infants or individuals with suppressed immune systems, said experts.

"Respiratory infections are major contributors to hospital admissions for lung-related illnesses. Vaccines are an inexpensive and easy way to prevent these, saving thousands of lives and crores of rupees in healthcare costs each year. They also are vital in reducing disease transmission and protecting vulnerable populations," said Dr Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

He said people with immuno-compromised states like diabetes, kidney disease or lung disease such as asthma or COPD as well as elderly people are at higher risk of serious illness from many vaccine-preventable diseases. However, the current rate of adult vaccination in India is minuscule due to which millions of individuals remain vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases, causing needless morbidity and mortality.

Which vaccinations to get?

"Vaccines can protect them against common lung infections like influenza, pneumonia, whooping cough, and RSV infection, preventing severe illness and death," Dr Khanna noted. According to the doctors, it is important for vulnerable people and the elderly to stay up to date on vaccinations such as influenza (to protect against seasonal flu), Pneumococcal pneumonia (to protect against bacterial pneumonia), RSV (to protect against severe RSV illness in adults above 60 years of age), Tdap (to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough), Zoster (to protect against shingles), and BCG (to protect against tuberculosis)

