World Kindness Day 2021: Quotes on compassion that you can share with friends

World Kindness Day was first celebrated in 1998, to promote kindness throughout the world. The day is observed annually on November 13 as part of the World Kindness Movement.

The day has led people to hold events associated with the day and conduct activities such as concerts, dance mobs, and the distribution of “kindness cards.”

Quotes on Kindness that you could use:

1. “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” ― Plato

2. “Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind, and the third is to be kind.” ― Henry James

3. “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” ― Mark Twain

4. “No one has ever become poor by giving.” ― Anne Frank, diary of Anne Frank: the play

5. “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.” ― The Dalai Lama

6. “Life is mostly froth and bubble, Two things stand like stone. Kindness in another's trouble, Courage in your own.” ― Adam Lindsay Gordon

7. “Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution.” ― Kahlil Gibran

8. “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” ― Aesop

9. “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you.” ― Shannon Alder

10. “The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful then a thousand heads bowing in prayer.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:57 PM IST