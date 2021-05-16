World Hypertension Day: From causes to treatments, here's all you need to know

World Hypertension Day is a day designated and initiated by the World Hypertension League (WHL). This day was initiated to increase awareness of hypertension and it is observed on 17 May every year. This year the theme of World Hypertension Day is 'Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer'.

What is Hypertension?

Hypertension is another name for high blood pressure. It can lead to severe health complications and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and sometimes death. Blood pressure is the force that a person's blood exerts against the walls of their blood vessels. This pressure depends on the resistance of the blood vessels and how hard the heart has to work.

What causes Hypertension?

1. Diabetes, due to kidney problems and nerve damage

2. Kidney disease

3. Pheochromocytoma, a rare cancer of an adrenal gland

4. Cushing syndrome that corticosteroid drugs can use

5. Hyperthyroidism or an overactive thyroid gland

6. Hyperparathyroidism, which affects calcium and phosphorus levels

7. Pregnancy

8. Sleep Apnea

9. Obesity

How Hypertension can be treated?

1. Regular Exercise

2. Manage stress and avoid stressful situations

3. Follow a heart-healthy diet

4. Reduce salt intake

5. Consume a moderate amount of alcohol

6. Eat more fruits and vegetables

7. Visit a doctor for medication.

Medications for hypertension include:

1. Beta-blockers and Alpha-blockers

2. Calcium channel blockers

3. Central agonists

4. Peripheral adrenergic inhibitor

5. Vasodilators

6. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

7. Angiotensin receptor blockers

It is vital that a patient goes to a doctor for medication so that he will diagnose you according to your condition. The choice of medication depends on the individual and any underlying medical conditions they may experience.