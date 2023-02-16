World Human Spirit Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know | Pinterest

World Human Spirit Day is marked yearly on February 17 as a day to promote awareness about meditation and its power of healing. The occasion aims to encourage mindfulness by forming the habit of constant reflection.

It provides people a chance to connect spiritually, gaze at the universe beyond worldly bodies and focus on the awakening of the soul. The day is a great time to attend and experience retreat activities that can calm the daily stress and help seek peace and bliss.

Michael Levy of Point of Life is believed to be the creator of the first World Spirit Day in 2003.

On World Human Spirit Day, people all over the world are urged to take amount 2-5 minutes of silence and focus their minds on breathing and counting their blessings. You may try this mental exercise this Friday to feel relaxed and fresh.

