World Hemophilia Day 2023: 5 symptoms about the bleeding disorder that everyone should know

World Hemophilia Day 2023 |

World Hemophilia Day is observed every year on April 17 to raise awareness about the rare disorder as well as other bleeding disorders and to raise money for the treatment of those who cannot afford it.

The day was created by the World Federation of Hemophilia in 1989, and the date it’s celebrated on, April 17th, was chosen in honor of the founder of the organization’s birthday, Frank Schnabel.

Hemophilia affects approximately 400,000 people worldwide, many of whom are not fully aware of their condition or are not getting the treatment they need.

What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which the blood doesn't clot in the typical way because it doesn't have enough blood-clotting proteins (clotting factors). It is almost always a genetic disorder.

Small paper cuts, knife cuts, and even some small accidents are manageable for most of us—cleaning up the wound and then applying a bandage is all we need to get up and going. But, unfortunately, there are people whose very lives may be put in danger because of such seemingly minor accidents: hemophiliacs.

Because a relatively small percentage of the world’s population suffers from hemophilia, many people are not aware of just how serious this condition is or how much more difficult and dangerous it makes the lives of those who have it. And this is where World Hemophilia Day comes in.

Treatment includes regular replacement of the specific clotting factor that is reduced.

History

Hemophilia was first discovered in the 10th century, when physicians started to take a serious interest in people, especially males, who were bleeding to death after sustaining only minor injuries. At that time, it was called Abulcasis.

Types

There are several different types of hemophilia. The following two are the most common:

Hemophilia A (Classic Hemophilia)

This type is caused by a lack or decrease of clotting factor VIII.

Hemophilia B (Christmas Disease)

This type is caused by a lack or decrease of clotting factor IX.

Symptoms

Common signs of hemophilia include:

Bleeding into the joints. This can cause swelling and pain or tightness in the joints; it often affects the knees, elbows, and ankles

Bleeding into the skin (which is bruising) or muscle and soft tissue causing a build-up of blood in the area (called a hematoma)

Bleeding of the mouth and gums, and bleeding that is hard to stop after losing a tooth

Bleeding after vaccinations

Bleeding in the head of an infant after a difficult delivery

Blood in the urine or stool

Frequent and hard-to-stop nosebleeds