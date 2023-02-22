World Encephalitis Day 2023: 5 Symptoms that you should know about the brain disease

Encephalitis is an acute inflammation of the brain caused by either a viral infection or the immune system mistakenly attacking brain tissue. But, unfortunately 78% of people across the world do not know what encephalitis is!

World Encephalitis Day on February 22 is a global awareness day where individuals and families affected by encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) come together to shine a light on the condition.

The sixth annual World Encephalitis Day is led by the Encephalitis Society and will celebrate and honour the millions of people affected by encephalitis across the world.

In India, Encephalitis cases was most commonly observed in Tamil Nadu followed by Odisha and Andhra Pradesh while meningitis is commonly observed in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh states.

Encephalitis is a serious condition and requires prompt treatment to lower the risk of complications or death. Here's everything you need to know about the disease, including symptoms and treatment options.

Types

There are many types of encephalitis, and the causes vary from a viral infection to an abnormal response of the immune system. Encephalitis can be caused by viruses like herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2, varicella zoster virus and enteroviruses. It can also be caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, ticks and other insects or animals.

Symptoms

Encephalitis may cause only mild flu-like signs and symptoms—such as a fever or headache — or no symptoms at all. Sometimes the flu-like symptoms are more severe. Encephalitis can also cause severe symptoms including confusion, seizures, or problems with movement or with senses such as sight or hearing.

Treatments

Recently, there have been improvements in diagnosis and treatment. There are techniques like antibody testing to diagnose autoimmune encephalitis, PCR CSF test to diagnose infectious encephalitis, or PET scan which can look for tumours. Sometimes the cerebrospinal fluid (fluid that accumulates in the brain and spinal cord) is removed through a lumbar puncture (a procedure in which a small needle is inserted into the lower part of the spinal cord).

A person should consult a doctor if they are experiencing symptoms of encephalitis. Prompt treatment is crucial for treating the condition.

