World Diabetes Day 2024: How Winter Weather Heightens Diabetes Risks In India

Every year, World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 to increase awareness of diabetes, a chronic illness that affects millions of people worldwide. It continues to be a major health crisis in India, currently affecting over 77 million adults, as highlighted in the International Diabetes Federation's 2023 report.

The alarming concern of diabetes in India

In India, one in every eleven adults lives with diabetes—a number that is both concerning and rising. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warn of the increasing prevalence of diabetes across all demographics. Dr. Sachin Kumar Jain, professor & HOD with the Department of Endocrinology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, said, "Diabetes is a complex disease, affecting more than just glucose regulation; it heightens risks for cardiovascular complications and kidney damage."

He further stated, "The growing levels of air pollution and smog, particularly in urban areas, worsen these risks by increasing inflammation and oxidative stress, as confirmed by studies in Diabetes Care. Prioritising early diagnosis, lifestyle management, and air quality precautions can save lives."

Diabetes risk during winter season

Research from The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, with backing from the WHO, emphasises that regular monitoring of blood glucose and timely interventions can curb serious complications. With winter comes a rise in smog and pollution levels, which, according to a study published in The Environmental Health Perspectives Journal, exacerbates insulin resistance and inflammation in diabetic patients.

A 2023 study in the European Journal of Endocrinology indicates that inactivity during colder months raises diabetes risks by up to 15%. Discussing the diabetes risk during the winter, the doctor explained, "The winter months often lead to decreased physical activity and increased risk for people living with diabetes. Along with rising pollution levels, which worsen glycemic control and trigger inflammation as outlined in Diabetes Care, diabetic patients face a greater challenge during the winter."

"The WHO’s warnings on air pollution only highlight the urgency of staying active, monitoring health closely, and protecting oneself against environmental hazards. Diabetes care in such conditions must be holistic and vigilant, stated Dr. Sachin.