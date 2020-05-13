World Cocktail Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 13

Life in lockdown is hectic, especially with space constraints, privacy constraints, work from home stress, and an overload of work in the home. While it's impossible to step out for special cocktail hours, all we can do on World Cocktail Day is reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. But, what exactly is World Cocktail Day and why is it celebrated?

World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13 every year. The festival is a global celebration of cocktails and marks the day, when the word 'cocktail' was defined.