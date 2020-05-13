World Cocktail Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 13

Life in lockdown is hectic, especially with space constraints, privacy constraints, work from home stress, and an overload of work in the home. While it's impossible to step out for special cocktail hours, all we can do on World Cocktail Day is reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. But, what exactly is World Cocktail Day and why is it celebrated?
World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13 every year. The festival is a global celebration of cocktails and marks the day, when the word 'cocktail' was defined.
Cocktail is an alcoholic drink which consists of spirits, fruit juices and other ingredients such as fresh fruits, cream or flavored syrups. According to Oxford Dictionaries, a cocktail is defined as "An alcoholic drink consisting of a spirit or spirits mixed with other ingredients, such as fruit juice or cream." It was on 13th May 1806 when the word 'cocktail' was first officially defined, hence marking the day as World Cocktail Day.
Since then cocktails have not only been a celebratory drink at parties but also a beautiful serve we like to order on the regular, when out with our friends. Cocktails have always known to pique the interest of many patrons looking to enjoy their choice of liquor combined with complementary additives.
In fact, there are even dedicated cocktail parties to savour the alcoholic drinks and socialize with people. The trend of cocktail parties started in the early 1917, after Mrs. Julius S. Walsh Jr. invited people over for a networking affair. The concept of socializing and networking with people, over a round of cocktails become even more popular in late 90's. today, there's even a proper dress code that is followed by the attendees of cocktail parties. Women are usually seen clad in cocktail dresses and sporting cocktail hats.
