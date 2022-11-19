World Children’s Day: Five apps that make learning fun and easy

Pic: Freepik

Busy Shapes

Looking for an innovative way to sharpen your child’s reasoning skills and awaken their intelligence? Look no further than Busy Shapes, which is designed for children two years and above. It helps children improve their ability to handle simple objects through a series of engaging puzzles. The child must change simple shapes and place them in proper holes. Along the way, the app responds to each child’s actions with positive guidance and motivation. Plus, the app’s digital exploratory playground regularly refreshes with different objects, which keeps children interested and engaged. Busy Shapes’ powerful AI supports each child’s unique learning journey. For example, the AI tracks the time it takes each child to complete a level, and increases or decreases difficulty accordingly.

Available: iOS and Android

ABCmouse.com

ABCmouse is the award-winning learning programme that covers reading, math, art, music, and more for kids ages two to eight. Created by teachers and education experts, it has 10,000+ exciting learning activities for children at all academic levels. Proven to increase reading skills with as little as 45 minutes a week, the curriculum is a carefully designed program of more than 850 lessons in 10 levels. As your child completes each lesson, s/he is guided to the next one and is motivated to continue learning by Tickets and Rewards System.

Available: iOS and Android

Epic!

Epic is a leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under. It is a fun, kid-safe, interactive reading app that fuels curiosity. It also boosts confidence by letting kids freely explore their interests with instant access to a library that has thousands of books, audiobooks, learning videos, and more. The Epic library has everything — from picture books to chapter books, Read-To-Me books, audiobooks, graphic novels, comics, non-fiction and educational titles, videos and more. It also has Spanish, French, and Chinese language books.

Available: iOS and Android

Swift Playgrounds

The app is for older kids — and adults — and makes coding easy to understand and fun. For children interested in understanding how an app is made, this is the place to start. Swift Playgrounds makes it fun to learn to code and build real apps. Children can solve interactive puzzles in the guided “Get Started with Code” and learn the basics of building apps in “Get Started with Apps” sections. Children can experiment with a wide range of challenges and samples that lets them explore unique coding experiences. The best part if no coding experience is required — it’s perfect for anyone just starting out, from eight to 108. App Gallery walks you through the building blocks of apps, like tabbed navigation and receiving input from device sensors.

Available: iOS

Prodigy Math: Kids Game

With Prodigy Math game, children explore new worlds, embark on heroic quests and battle friends to collect prizes, pets and more — all while practising math. Each player creates a character that represents them as they start their adventure. These characters, or wizards, embark on a unique journey, taking players from level 1 all the way up to level 100. As they play, their wizards get stronger, collect more items and unlock more zones. With Prodigy Math Game, kids don’t have to choose between homework time and playtime. As they compete in battles against monsters or other players, they’ll answer skill-building math questions to succeed. The app has been designed by educators to make learning fun.

Available: iOS and Android