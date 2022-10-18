"Working with Amitabh Bachchan was intimidating," says 'Goodbye' actor Abhishekh Khan |

Actor Abhishekh Khan, a Mumbaikar with dreams of becoming an actor, started his acting career when he was just 15-years-old. Just like many teenagers with big dreams, Abhishekh too had to paddle his way to the limelight through theatre, for he couldn't attend a fancy and expensive acting school.

"I could not afford to go to acting schools. So what all I have learnt is from the theatre. I used to work as an assistant director, backstage and production assistant to understand the nuances of the entire process," says Abhishekh, who landed his first role in a short film called 'Bandish', followed by a big break in the 2019 Netflix thriller web series 'Bard of Blood' with Emraan Hashmi and SonyLiv's 'Project 9191' last year.

This year, Abhishekh bagged an important role in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Goodbye'.

When asked about his experience of working with the two noted actors (Emraan and Amitabh), Abhishekh recalls, "Emraan Hashmi is cool to work with and made me very comfortable. He is very sweet and considerate. The entire cast and crew of the web series were quite supportive," says the actor, adding that working with Amitabh Bachchan was intimidating.

"It was intimidating in the beginning, but he is a very easy person to work with. He didn’t know that it was my first movie, so when he learned that, he admired my confidence. I learned to respect art and time from him. He is always on time on the set," shares the actor.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Neena Gupta, with whom he shares a good time. "We used to laugh a lot," he says. Having worked with some of the A-list actors from Bollywood, Abhishekh aspires to work with Abhishek Chaubey and Sujit Sarkar. "I look up to actors like Kamal Hasan, Aamir Khan, and Ghanta Naveen Babu (Nani). I find the journey of Vikrant Massey amazing," he says.

A fan of Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis, Abhishekh intends to walk in his footsteps and intends to work in no more than 25 films. "I would like to shift my focus to web series and theatre, mostly after my 25 films," he says.

Abhishekh will next be seen in 'When Plato Came Home', which is a short film and a music video which is scheduled to be released soon.