Working hard is the only key to success, says Bollywood photography magnate Vishal Saxena

Vishal Saxena, Bollywood’s ace photographer’s journey from Jharkhand to Mumbai has never been a piece of cake. Having to cross a number of hurdles and leaving no stone unturned Vishal achieved his dreams with sheer determination.

A similar story is the one of Bollywood photographer Vishal Saxena. The man who has ace the photography by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

Celebrity photography has always been a task to accomplish having a tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed.

Today Vishal has achieved a commendable position in bollywood having to click a number of celebrities by being honest to his frame.

Vishal is currently busy preparing for his upcoming projects and will soon be working on a big banner project will be coming on board later this year.

Vishal has worked with a number of stars like Hritik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and many more.

He’s been accompanied by the love and support of celebrities like Bobby Deol, Irfan Khan who encouraged him to achieve his goals states Vishal.

“Life wasn’t a bed of roses to begin with but I don’t want to romanticise my struggle. Everyone who comes here to become something has to work hard. I did the same," says Vishal.