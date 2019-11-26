Women’s sexy outfits may reveal status anxiety

Sydney: Some women may choose to wear revealing clothes due to status anxiety triggered by pressures of living in an economically unequal society, suggests new research.

The findings showed that women’s appearance enhancement is driven partly by status anxiety and income inequality.

Using a role-playing experiment, more than 300 people from 38 countries participated in a hypothetical society online where each version matched one of the many economies of the world today.

Participants were asked to indicate how anxious they were about social status in their respective society and then chose an outfit to wear for their first night out. Options ranged from least to most revealing.

The researchers found that women assigned to economically unequal societies chose more revealing, sexy outfits for their first night, and they did so because they were anxious about their social status.

–IANS