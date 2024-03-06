FPJ

The journey of rebellion begins with the jurisdiction of rights to shield sovereignty, dignity, and dreams, while a lack of awareness incites the vehement aftereffects of patriarchal suppression of women. The roots lie in the soft and extreme anti-women conspiracy theories, leading to flummoxed and criminal outcomes. As the flags of Women's Day flap on the visionary doors, we need to summon back the legal rights of Indian women to dismantle the jagged claws of men's world.

With the historic legacy of the 'Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 (Amended Version, 1986)', and the 'Commission of Sati (Prevention) Act of 1988', the ring of women's rights has enlarged over time. These rights are obligatory to raise a voice against the religious, social, financial, or political manipulations and manufactured catastrophes of the chauvinist blind throng.

Equality, Freedom And Dignity

Indian women have equal access to education, employment, and opportunities to reach their highest effervescent potential. The fundamental rights protect the aurora of basic liberty, equality, and life without discriminatory subjectification. They are eligible to participate in the election process and express themselves to contribute to the absolute growth scenario and protect their chatoyant entities under Articles 12-35 of the inclusive Indian Constitution.

Rights Against Domestic Violence

The 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005' ensures the safety and dignity of women behind the doors of Indian households, where crimes are justified and normalised with an abhorrent polarised perspective. According to the Indian Penal Code, any woman can knock on the doors of court to file complaints in marital and domestic matters. This act confirms the sonorous themes of health, life, and security to prevent and fight against threatening demands or criminal assaults.

Rights To Safeguard Workplaces

While Article 39 and the 'Equal Remuneration Act, of 1976' rigorously advocate equal pay at the workplace without purgatory, the 'Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace, 2013' focuses on the tools of prevention, prohibition, and redressal to ensure women's security. According to this striking act, sexual harassment, mental cruelty, or the demand for sexual favours are highlighted as severe criminal offences that need adequate legal action.

Cybercrime, Defamation And Other Offenses

The 'IT Act of 2000' equips Indian women with tools to fight against online harassment cases, which include identity theft, bullying, and voyeurism. With the 'Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children' policy, such outbursts can be reported under a legal umbrella. In this era, when 'sexist instruments' to establish power and autocracy are hyped, women can also defend their dignity against the anti-women conspiracies of defamation. Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code provides a ground to raise voice against character assassination offences.