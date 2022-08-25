Women's Equality Day 2022: Date, Significance and all you need to know

Women's Equality Day 2022 |

Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 every year, to mark the day when the Amendment giving women the right to vote was adopted.

What was the law all about? In 1920, on this day, the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted, giving women the right to vote. Amendment XIX prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to American citizens on the basis of sex.

On the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment, the National Organisation for Women (NOW) had organized nationwide ‘strike for equality’. Following the strike, Congresswoman Bella Abzug also known as Batteling Bella had introduced a resolution to designate August 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

It was first celebrated in 1973, after Congress approved H.J. Res. 52, which stated, "the President is authorized and requested to issue a proclamation in commemoration of that day in 1920 on which the women in America were first guaranteed the right to vote".