Winter Care: 5 tips to take care of your bone and joint health this season

As cold wave conditions continued to grip Northwest India, it is getting harder for people to manage bone and joint pain. This season, people suffer from joint and muscle pains more than ever as the cold weather can reduce blood circulation to fingers and toes which could worsen joint pains.

Besides, people tend to stay indoors during winter which could mean limited exposure to sunlight and may result in Vitamin D deficiency.

Here are 5 tips to deal with bone and joint pain in winters:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and reduce inflammation and further reduce the friction between joint surfaces

Keep yourself warm in winter clothing, home heating and other necessities.

Regular exercise will help keep your joints supple and maintain flexibility. It could also help with lubrication of the joints and improve blood flow.



A balanced diet with a rich amount of Vitamin D, and Vitamin C, Omega 3 fatty acids, ginger, soya bean, fatty fish, green vegetables, nuts and seeds, plenty of water, and other collagen supplements will be helpful in joint and bone care during winter season.

Regular movements in the body will promote flexibility in your joints.

