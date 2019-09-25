Winners of Mrs.India – Pride Of Nation 2019 shoots sizzles at a photoshoot

New Delhi: After strenuous auditions and training sessions finally earlier this month the winners for Mrs India – Pride Of Nation were announced. Saloni Bhakri from Maharashtra and Pooja Desai from Gujarat were crowned Mrs India – Pride of Nation 2019 in two different categories. Gunjan Goel and Prathima David were first runner-ups and Deepanjali Mundada and Manya Punyani were the second runner-ups from the respective categories. Besides, there was a zonal segment where Esther Bernard was the Face of South, Shruti Singh was Face of North, Hemlata Sharma was Face of West and Alolika was Face of East.

All the winners recently came together and were treated to a professional photo-shoot and Video shoot. The winners wore the glamorous and elegant collections by the very renowned Sulakshana Monga. The Hair & Makeup was done by Sanam Jain. This was a fun photo-shoot with everyone getting a glimpse of the entertainment industry.

Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon, said, “After the pageant, this photo-shoot is a stepping stone for all the winners towards their dream. Most of the contestants from previous editions are already living their dreams and are working in the entertainment and fashion industry. Some of them are also contributing to the welfare of society.”

All these winners have already undergone the training programmer under the gaze of the experts and later, the judges. Individual women try their best to present the qualities that this pageant as a concept is associated with. These qualities represent the pinnacle of its version of Indian womanhood at a national level. Barkha further adds, “Mrs India – Pride of Nation is a step towards acknowledging a married woman’s contribution to her family & society and at the same time keeping herself in shape and good health.”

The grand finale was held early in September 2019 at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon. Celebrities like Padmini Kolhapure, the famous Indian film actress and Nayani Dixit, known for her role as Kangana Ranaut’s friend in the movie Queen were the part of the jury panel.

So far, Glamour Gurgaon has organized several beauty pageants and provided a platform for various women to live their dreams. Not only this the pageant supports the cause of Breast Cancer Awareness and has conducted numerous camps to educate and support lesser-blessed women from the lower strata of the economy.