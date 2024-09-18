 WHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity, Diabetes
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity, Diabetes

WHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity, Diabetes

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday called on countries to strengthen policies to promote healthy diets and physical activity to combat the rising levels of overweight

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Canva

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday called on countries to strengthen policies to promote healthy diets and physical activity to combat the rising levels of overweight, obesity, and noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and cancers -a leading cause of death.

"The burden of overweight, obesity, and associated metabolic disorders has been steadily rising, affecting both children and adults," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia. She noted that these have spiked cases of "non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer" and these are now "responsible for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the Region".

Canva

Besides adults, about 50 lakh children under the age of five are overweight, and 373 lakh children between the ages of 5 to 19 are affected in the Region. The Region is also experiencing a rapid demographic transition with rapid urbanisation, and economic growth further driving unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity, and more sedentary lifestyles. Nearly 74 per cent of adolescents and 50 per cent of adults are not physically active enough.

Read Also
7 Easy Ways To Incorporate Physical Activity In Your Daily Routine
article-image

Obesity and NCDs are major challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It seeks to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third by 2030 through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being. "Healthy diets and regular physical activity are fundamental to achieving this target," said the Regional Director.

FPJ Shorts
WHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity, Diabetes
WHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity, Diabetes
Delhi Watchman Complains About Bachelors In Society Receiving 10-15 Parcels Daily, Says 'Workflow Getting Affected'
Delhi Watchman Complains About Bachelors In Society Receiving 10-15 Parcels Daily, Says 'Workflow Getting Affected'
Bombay High Court: 'If Loudspeakers, Sound Systems Are Harmful During Ganesh Festival, They're Hazardous During Eid Too'
Bombay High Court: 'If Loudspeakers, Sound Systems Are Harmful During Ganesh Festival, They're Hazardous During Eid Too'
Nazara Raises ₹900 Crore, Ups Stake In Absolute Sports To 91%
Nazara Raises ₹900 Crore, Ups Stake In Absolute Sports To 91%

Canva

However, more than knowledge and behaviour change, "environments that support and encourage healthier choices" are needed, she noted. Wazed also called for strong regulatory frameworks and policies to create healthier food environments at home, school, retail, and digital spaces. Fiscal policies should also incentivise healthy diets, she said. Wazed noted that several countries in the Region have already made significant progress by introducing food labelling regulations, banning trans fats in food, and implementing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. But to drive progress towards healthier communities further action is necessary, she said

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity,...

WHO Urges Countries To Promote Healthy Diets And Physical Activity To Tackle Rising Obesity,...

Does Your Period Sync With Your Female Friend? Know If This Phenomenon Is Real Or A Myth

Does Your Period Sync With Your Female Friend? Know If This Phenomenon Is Real Or A Myth

Are 40 Million Lives At Risk Of Dying By Superbugs Before 2050? Here's What A New Study Reveals

Are 40 Million Lives At Risk Of Dying By Superbugs Before 2050? Here's What A New Study Reveals

Prada Launches A ₹ 2.7 Lakh Bag; Netizens Compare It To 'Indian Train Floors'

Prada Launches A ₹ 2.7 Lakh Bag; Netizens Compare It To 'Indian Train Floors'

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week