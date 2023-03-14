White Day: All about Japan's reverse Valentine's Day

White Day, the second Valentine’s Day, is celebrated on March 14, one month after Valentine’s Day in Japan. The holiday has only been around for about 40 years, but it’s turned into a big-spending event and has even filtered into other East Asian countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

In the West, Valentine’s Day is well established as an opportunity to confess love to that one special person in your life and shower them with affection, which usually means showering them with gifts or planning to take them on the perfect date.

White Day in Japan goes down a little differently, as it is the women who are expected to be the principal gift-giver, not just to their partner but also to men with whom they share any kind of significant relationship.

White Day was not actually established until the 1980s, when the Japanese National Confectionery Industry Association successfully campaigned to implement a ‘reply day’ for men to reciprocate the presents they received from women on St. Valentine’s.

The day was so named because the color white is considered a symbol of purity and is closely associated with an innocent kind of teen love in Japanese culture.