When is International Friendship Day 2020? July 30 or August 2

Friendship day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho during a dinner with friends. He also came up with the World Friendship Crusade - a foundation that promotes friendship and fellowship among all human beings, regardless of race, color or religion. After being celebrated in Paraguay, it soon gained popularity in several other countries and 30th July was recognized as International Day of Friendship. While it was Bracho who coined the term 'Friendship Day', the idea was promoted by the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hal, in 1920.
July 30 marks for International Friendship Day, whereas in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and UAE it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it is being celebrated on August 2.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while we are unable to step out for the annual Friendship Day Lunch, here are a few quotes and WhatsApp forwards to celebrate the day
Happy Friendship Day Wishes. You are everything that a true friend can be. You are the most precious gift from God. I wish that we remain best friends for the rest of our lives.
Happy Friendship Day, my buddy! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever!
A friend does not walk before you so you can follow, he walks beside you so he can catch you before you fall. Happy Friendship Day 2020!
“A friend is one that knows you as you are, Understands where you have been, Accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” ― William Shakespeare
Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!
