When is International Friendship Day 2020? July 30 or August 2

Friendship day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho during a dinner with friends. He also came up with the World Friendship Crusade - a foundation that promotes friendship and fellowship among all human beings, regardless of race, color or religion. After being celebrated in Paraguay, it soon gained popularity in several other countries and 30th July was recognized as International Day of Friendship. While it was Bracho who coined the term 'Friendship Day', the idea was promoted by the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hal, in 1920.

July 30 marks for International Friendship Day, whereas in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and UAE it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it is being celebrated on August 2.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while we are unable to step out for the annual Friendship Day Lunch, here are a few quotes and WhatsApp forwards to celebrate the day