What is the significance of International Literacy Day 2021?

8th September was declared as 'The International Literacy Day' in 1966 by UNESCO. Since then it is celebrated annually to cherish literacy. It focusses on the literacy for individuals, Communities and society having a great impact.

On this day the emphasis on education and education for all is practiced. The basic ability to read and write is essential for an individual and also for the society as whole.

International Literacy Day (ILD) 2021 focuses on how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centered recovery, with a special focus on the interplay of literacy and digital skills required by non-literate youth and adults.

Various measures are taken to strengthen the education system and reaching to the most needy. International Literacy Day has contributed in improving literacy rates for more than fifty years since the first International Literacy Day, illiteracy still remains a global problem.

The overall structure of International Literacy Day is to spread the awareness on importance of education. As we all know that foundation of growth lies in the education.

International Literacy Day was first conceived at the “World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy” held in Tehran, Iran in 1965. The following year UNESCO took the lead and declared September 8 as International Literacy Day.

According to The new five-year UNESCO strategy for Youth and Adult, (2020-2025) has four strategic priority areas:

Developing national literacy policies and strategies;

Addressing the learning needs of disadvantaged groups, particularly women and girls;

Leveraging digital technologies to expand access and improve learning outcomes;

Monitoring progress and assessing literacy skills and programmes.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:57 PM IST