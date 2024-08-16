What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know

Canva

With the rising issue of 'Rape' and 'Sexual Assault,' there is an emergence of women's safety in the country, which draws our attention to one of the crucial phenomena called 'Rape Culture'. It is an often overlooked issue that deeply impacts societies around the world.

Rape culture refers to an environment in which sexual violence is normalised, excused, or minimised through societal attitudes, practices, and institutional responses. Understanding rape culture is essential for recognising how it influences attitudes towards consent and accountability and for working towards change in the prevention and response to sexual violence.

What is Rape Culture?

According to several sociological ideas, rape culture is an environment where 'Rape' is a common and normal due to the attitudes around gender and sexuality. Victim blaming, slut-shaming, sexual objectification, trivializing rape, refusing to accept the pain caused by sexual violence, or some combination of these behaviours are often linked to rape culture.

Origin of Rape Culture

American second-wave feminists introduced the term "rape culture" in the 1970s to refer to all of modern American culture. In the 1970s, they started educating the public about the problem of rape through raising awareness campaigns.

Alexandra Rutherford, a Canadian psychology professor, claims that most Americans used to believe that rape, incest, and wife-beating were uncommon. Rape culture proposed that rape was a frequent and normal part of American culture.

Effects of Rape Culture

Rape culture has harmful effects on both women and men. However, this has more harmful effects on women as it creates an atmosphere of fear and humiliation, where they worry about random acts of sexual violence. This culture also leads to men treating women as objects, trying to control their surroundings, and seeing rape as a way to prove their masculinity.

For young women, the impact is particularly damaging. After experiencing rape, they may feel ashamed, dirty, and believe they are somehow "used" or "damaged." They often struggle with the idea that they no longer fit the ideal image of purity that society expects.

