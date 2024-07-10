What Is Naked Resignation? Everything You Need To Know

Canva

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to quitting their corporate employment: one group will find and secure a new job before quitting, while the other will quit without having another job lined up. "Naked Resignation" is becoming a trend among Gen Z and young individuals who choose to leave corporate life behind, even if it means risking long-term unemployment and unstable finances.

What is Naked Resignation?

The trending term "naked resignation" means leaving your current job without securing a new job elsewhere. It has become one of the most common practices in today's corporate world due to the work-related stress and the increasing toxicity in this profession.

Although this will give you some short-term relief from the struggle of your current position, there are many risk factors that come along with it. However, despite the risk factors, many young professionals choose to walk the path of "naked resignation" instead of dwelling in the harsh corporate environment.

Read Also Starting A New Job? Here Are 7 Essential Tips To Navigate First Day At The Workplace

Origin of Naked Resignation

The term "naked resignation" may not be widely known, but it has become significant in today's generation. With emerging online trends, corporate slang, and modern working practices, "naked resignation" has similarly unfolded. It has gained wide popularity on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Xiaohongshu, where people share their plans and experiences after resigning from their jobs.

It draws inspiration from the Chinese phrase 'Liǎng diǎn yīxiàn', which means the never-ending journey from home to work. It is also linked to the phenomenon known as "loud quitting, where people publicly take to social media to announce their resignation and search for new interests and hobby.

Impact of Naked Resignation

"Naked resignation" can be different for every individual. Some people find peace after quitting, and there are people who still struggle to find a new job after quitting. While this practice can provide relief from the current struggle, the long-term impact can be challenging.

Prioritizing your mental health above work is always advisable, but evaluating your future career situation holds equal importance. Problems like unemployment, financial instability, stress, anxiety, fear of failure, and much more are experienced after quitting. Having a new job elsewhere is always a safe plan for many, but knowing what's best for you is the best you can do.