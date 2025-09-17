What Is Melatonin? A Medication That Aman Gupta Consumes; Shark Tank Judge Mentions It In PM Modi's Birthday Wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, and heartfelt wishes have been pouring in from across India. While leaders, celebrities, and citizens celebrated the milestone, one particular birthday tribute has stood out, an emotional post by boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India judge, Aman Gupta. His story not only praised the Prime Minister’s stamina and dedication but also sparked curiosity about an unexpected subject: melatonin.

Aman Gupta’s experience with PM Modi in France

Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Aman Gupta recalled traveling with Modi during an official visit to France. He described the Prime Minister’s unshakable energy:

-7 AM:Present at the Bastille Day parade, standing for long hours.

-12 to 5 PM: Back-to-back business meetings with delegates from India and France.

-Evening: A special dinner hosted at the Louvre.

-Midnight onwards: Fireworks at the Eiffel Tower.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gupta admitted that he was exhausted by the end of the day. To cope, he took a melatonin tablet to fall asleep quickly. But what surprised him most was waking up the next morning at 11 AM, only to discover that Prime Minister Modi was already in the UAE, attending government meetings.

The post went viral, highlighting Modi’s discipline, endurance, and ability to manage grueling schedules with ease.

What is Melatonin?

While Gupta’s anecdote was about Modi’s remarkable energy, it also led many to wonder: What exactly is melatonin?

Melatonin is a natural hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain. Its main role is to regulate the circadian rhythm, commonly known as the body’s internal clock. The hormone signals to the body when it’s time to sleep and when to wake up.

Typically, melatonin levels rise a few hours before bedtime, helping the body transition into sleep mode. However, in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, people often turn to melatonin supplements to improve sleep quality. Most supplements are synthetically made in laboratories and are widely available as tablets, gummies, or liquid drops.

Benefits of Melatonin supplements

Taking melatonin supplements can help people who:

-Struggle with insomnia (difficulty falling or staying asleep).

-Experience jet lag after long flights across time zones.

-Work night shifts and need to adjust their sleep cycle.

Melatonin may help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and improve overall sleep quality. However, it is not a cure-all and should be used carefully.

Is it safe to take Melatonin every night?

According to health experts at UC Davis Health, melatonin should not replace healthy sleep habits. Doctors recommend first improving sleep hygiene before turning to supplements.

Here are some best practices for better sleep:

-Stick to a consistent sleep and wake-up schedule.

-Limit exposure to screens at least two hours before bed.

-Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals late in the day.

-Keep your bedroom dark, cool (around 60–65°F), and quiet.

Melatonin is generally considered safe for short-term use, but long-term safety is still under study. Consulting a doctor before regular use is always advisable.