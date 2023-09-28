What Is Kojic Acid? Know Why You Should Incorporate This Korean Ingredient In Your Daily Beauty Routine

Kojic acid is a popular Korean beauty ingredient, that are part of all the K- Beauty trends. Kojic acid is a naturally occurring compound that is often used in skincare products and cosmetics.

Kojic acid discovered in Japan in 1907, gets its name from "koji," which means the mold culture used in fermenting. It is derived from various fungi and is known for its skin-lightening and anti-oxidant properties.

Products with Kojic acid, usually contain 1% to 4% of it. You should start by using them sparingly and increase gradually to make sure your skin is okay with it.

However, it's important to use products containing kojic acid with caution and follow instructions, as it can be irritating to some skin types, especially in high concentrations.

Here are 6 reasons why you should incorporate the popular Korean beauty trend in your daily routine:

Brightens your skin by reducing melanin production, giving you a lighter and more even skin tone.

Helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and melasma.

It can be a part of acne treatment, but it's not the same as ingredients like salicylic acid for exfoliating.

When mixed with moisturizing products, it can help keep your skin hydrated.

While not as strong as some other anti-aging ingredients, it can indirectly help your skin look more youthful.

Acts as an antioxidant to protect your skin from oxidative stress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)