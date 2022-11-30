What is Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh? | File Image

You must have seen the state of Arunachal Pradesh recently in the movie 'Bhediya' and realised how beautiful the state is and the green cover in the state. The highly scenic state celebrates Indigenous Faith Day every year on December 1 to safeguard and promote all indigenous faiths across the state. The day honors the unique identities of the various tribal communities of the beautiful lush-green North-Eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and is celebrated to keep their traditions and customs alive.

The state is inhabited by the world’s largest variety of ethnic tribal groups and subgroups numbering over a hundred and each tribe speaking their own language and dialect and this day is intended to throw a light on this rich diversity.

The state is popularly believed to have existed since the prehistoric days of Ramayana, Mahabharata and the historical characters of Lord Parashuram, King Bhismaka, and Princess Rukmini are also said to be from this region. It has many temples dating back to the 10th and 14th centuries, many of which have been well preserved.

The state has a 82% forest cover and receives an average rainfall of above 118 inches annually. The entire state is inhabited by 26 major tribes and 100 sub-tribes. Neolithic tools dating back 11,000 years have been found in the state. It has the lowest population density in India at around 13 persons per square kilometer.

Due to rapid modernization and westernization, the age-old customs, rituals, and traditions of this beautiful state are withering away. Many people are making serious attempts to revive and maintain their rich heritage.

Processions to raise awareness on the importance of preservation of culture and identity of indigenous faith, gatherings, prayer meetings and various cultural programmes are organized to mark this day each year.