What Is Dopamine Decor? 3 Reasons To Opt For The Latest Interior Decor Trend

Home is where your heart is! our home is the extension of our personality, as a result every home is very different from the other. While some like their homes to be mordern, other want it to be traditional, some like bold colours, while others prefer simple white walls and minimilistic designs.

After the rise of Barbicore decor style this year, where the decor emphasise is on pink, the latest decor trend on the block is Dopamine Decor. It's all about making your living space feel like a happy place.

What is Dopamine Decor?

Dopamine is a chemical in your brain that makes you feel happy, and this trend uses that idea to create spaces that make you feel good.

The idea is to set up a space that makes you happy and cheers you up. You can do this by using colours and patterns that make your brain release dopamine. There are no strict rules!

What is the trend all about?

It's about making your space full of things that make you happy, like bright colors, fun patterns, and whatever makes you smile. In this trend, you'll see lots of vibrant colors, especially bright pastels like pink, purple, and red, which were a big part of the Barbiecore style.

You can also add patterns like shapes or stripes that catch your eye.

For furniture and stuff in your space, keep it simple and not too cluttered. Too much stuff can make you feel overwhelmed and not so happy because it might lower your dopamine levels.

3 Reasons to opt for the design trend

Think about your childhood room that had your family pictures, art, toys and stuffed animals- everything that you loved and associated with. This trend focuses on exactly that.

The 3 reasons to opt for the style is - Realistic, colourful and emotional connect.

Now lets be honest, it is impossible to shop for furniture pieces, curtains and other decor options thinking about the theme of the house. Thus the dopamine trend makes it easy to incorporate all kinds of decor options in your room. The bright colours and fun decorations simply make the space an extension of you and make you feel happy.

Last but not the least, you can incorporate pieces from your childhood, passed down from your parents and grandparents, or even your favourite movie poster or picture, without even bothering aout the theme of your home much.

The idea is to be around stuff that makes you happy to keep your brain's happiness chemical flowing, so you feel good all day!

