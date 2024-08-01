 What Is Dark Tourism? Check Out These 5 Mysterious Indian Spots Linked To Death
What Is Dark Tourism? Check Out These 5 Mysterious Indian Spots Linked To Death

Dark tourism means travelling to places which are historically connected to death and tragedy.

Dark tourism, which goes by a lot of names such as thanatourism, black tourism, morbid tourism, or grief tourism, involves travelling to places which are historically connected to death and tragedy. These destinations attract tourists due to their intriguing history and mysterious facts, which can be scary and dangerous. However, while dark tourism offers a unique and thrilling experience, it also comes with its own set of risks and considerations.

Below are five prominent Indian sites that fall under Dark Tourism:

Bhangara Fort, Rajasthan

Bhangara Fort in Rajasthan

Located in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Bhangara Fort can be traced back to the 16th century. The fort is believed to be the most haunted in India, as it is reported to have been cursed by a Tantrik. Due to the curse factor, people are not permitted to enter the fort until morning, and it is completely closed after sundown.

Roopkund, Uttarakhand

Roopkund in Uttarakhand

The high-altitude glacial lake Roopkund, locally called Mystery Lake or Skeleton Lake, is located in Uttarakhand. This mysterious lake is a popular trekking location, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and glaciers. It falls under dark tourism because hundreds of human skeletons can be seen at the bottom of the lake after the snow melts.

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Dumas Beach in Gujarat

One of India's top 35 haunted locations is Dumas Beach, located along South Gujarat. The beach is well-known for having paranormal activity during the night. Many have reported hearing howling and laughing noises after the sunsets.

Shaniwarwada, Pune

Shaniwarwada in Pune

Pune's Shaniwarwada is a historically significant fort that the Peshwas commanded before their defeat in the Third Anglo-Maratha War. Since it is said that certain evil spirits reside there, people are cautioned not to visit the location after sunset, especially on full moon evenings when the loud sound of crying can be heard at the fort.

Cellular Jail, Andaman Nikobar Island

Cellular Jail in Andaman Nikobar Island

Lastly, Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani, was a colonial jail located in the Andaman Nicobar Islands. It served as a jail to punish and isolate activists, freedom fighters, criminals, and political prisoners. It was later turned into a national memorial. 

