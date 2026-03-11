What Is ‘Black Rain’ In Iran? Causes, Health Risks Explained

Black Rain In Iran | Photo Credit: Canva AI

Black rain has been falling across parts of Iran, including the capital Tehran, after recent strikes on major oil storage facilities and refineries. Development experts link it to the ongoing conflict and attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. Videos and images circulating online show rainwater that appears dark, oily, or sooty, prompting health warnings from both Iranian authorities and international organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to reports, after the US and Israel targeted the world’s third-largest proven oil reserves, Iran, it led to massive fires and explosions that released large amounts of soot and toxic compounds into the atmosphere. As these compounds mixed with moisture present in clouds, they combined with the rainfall, creating dark, oily precipitation in many regions of Iran.

What Is black rain?

Black rain refers to rainfall which is contaminated with dark particles, ash, oil droplets, and involves chemical components and industrial pollutants. These particles mix with the raindrops present in the atmosphere, giving the rain a dark colour or oily appearance.

World Health Organisation issued advisory

A WHO spokesperson warned that such rain poses a direct risk to public health and it can cause respiratory problems. The WHO has issued advisories urging residents to remain indoors. According to the WHO, the oil-tainted rain could have immediate and long-term consequences. Residents said that the smog and pollution have blocked out sunlight and left a strong smell of burning oil in parts of the city. Oil fires can also release sulphur, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful hydrocarbons, which can form acids if they dissolve in rainwater.

Risk contaminating food, water, and air

Damage to the oil facilities risks contaminating food, water, and air, which can lead to severe health impacts, especially on children, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and older people. These intense exposures to particles have an impact on lungs. The particles can lead to further destruction by entering rivers and waterways, which can lead to environmental destruction.

Long-term exposure can cause cancer

The WHO has warned that this phenomenon poses health risks, particularly to the respiratory system. People inhaling or coming into contact with the contaminated rain or polluted air may experience headaches, skin and eye irritation, difficulty breathing, and worsening of conditions like asthma. Longer-term exposure to some of the toxic compounds could also increase the risk of chronic respiratory issues and certain cancers.