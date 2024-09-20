What Is 'Beef Tallow'? Is It Used In Making Of Tirupati Ladoos? Know What Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Claimed

A heated controversy has erupted in the state of Andhra Pradesh since Thursday (September 19) after the ruling Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that there is the presence of 'beef tallow', 'lard' (pig fats) and fish oil in the ghee that is used for preparing 'prasadam' ladoos at the holy Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, that holds a special devotion in hearts of millions of people.

“The tender for procuring the ghee was awarded by the previous government. It is not the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation). After complaints, it was tested and action was initiated,” Lokesh, son of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, told the Indian Express.

What exactly is Beef Tallow?

Beef tallow, or rendering beef fat usually involves heating and straining the fat to get rid of contaminants. It has traditionally been used for cooking, frying, and even for creating soaps and candles. It has a solid consistency at room temperature.

Because tallow contains a lot of saturated fat, it is stable at high temperatures, which makes it perfect for frying. The ladoos at tirupati temple contain animals fats such as beef tallow according to a recent report. “The lab reports of the samples certify that beef tallow, animal fat – lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to Tirumala, and the S value is only 19.7,” TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said according to the ANI.

How is Beef Tallow made?

Rendering cattle fat, usually from 'suet' (fat around the kidneys), produces beef tallow. The fat is chopped into small pieces and heated over a period of time on low heat in a pot. The solid particles get strained out when the fat melts and separates from them.

After melting, the fat is put into a container to chill and it hardens after a while. It solidifies into a creamy consistency after it is cooled. Beef tallow can be harmful for consumption as it can increase cholesterol levels in body, lead to obesity and also impact negatively on your liver. Saturated fat levels present in beef tallow can lead to heart diseases.

This controversy has sparked questions on the temple organisation. "It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, according to PTI.