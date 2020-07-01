What is Ashadhi Ekadashi - all you need to know about Chaturmas

Ashadhi Ekadashi also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi or Hari Shayani Ekadashi is celebrated by Hindus on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha. The festival, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu is celebrated after the widely popular Jagannath Rath Yatra.

'Ekadashi’ marks the culmination of pilgrimage, called ‘waari’, that devotees from Maharashtra undertake from across the state on foot to reach the temple town - Pandharpur.

Ashadhi Ekadashi also marks the beginning of Chaturmas - the period when Vishnu is believed to be in a state of meditation. This year, Chaturmas will commence on Wednesday, 1st July and will last till 24th November. The 4 month-long Chaturmas has a great significance in Hinduism and Jainism.

There are a number of festivals during these four months – starting with Nag Panchami, Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Ganeshotsav, and Diwali. Lord Vishnu’s slumber period - Chaturmas' first month is Shravan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The second month Bhadrapada is when Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami are celebrated. Navratri and Dusshera are celebrated in the third month - Ashwin. While, Diwali is celebrated in Kartik, the fourth month of Chaturmas.

Lord Vishnu's 4 months of his divine sleep ends on Prabodhini Ekadashi also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi.