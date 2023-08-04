What Is A Facekini? Everything You Need To Know About The Trending Swim Gear

Facekini | Twitter

As the Northern Hemisphere experiences a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius in China, safeguarding one's skin from the scorching sun has become a top priority for many. To combat the intense heat and protect themselves from harmful UV rays, people in China are turning to popular sun protection gear such as the Facekini.

What is a Facekini?

The facekini is a sun protection accessory resembling a balaclava, covers the entire head and neck down to the collar bones, revealing only the eyes, mouth, and nose. The facekini originated in China, particularly in coastal areas like Qingdao, and gained popularity in the early 2000s. It was initially embraced by older women seeking to maintain fair skin, which is traditionally considered a symbol of beauty in Chinese culture.

5 Reasons why it is getting popular

Sun Protection: The primary purpose of the facekini is to protect the wearer's face from the sun's UV rays. The Facekini’s full-face coverage effectively shields the skin from direct exposure to UV rays, providing excellent sun protection.

Jellyfish Protection: Beyond its sun-blocking capabilities, the facekini also serves as a safeguard against jellyfish stings in coastal areas with jellyfish blooms during the summer months. Its fabric acts as a protective barrier, preventing potential discomfort or injuries for swimmers.

Comfortable and Breathable: Despite its full-face coverage, the facekini is thoughtfully designed to prioritize comfort and breathability. The lightweight and breathable fabric ensures that wearers can stay cool and comfortable even in hot and humid conditions.

Versatility in Design: Adding to its appeal, the facekini comes in a wide range of colors, patterns, and designs, allowing wearers to showcase their unique style while staying fully protected.

Eco-Friendly Alternative: In today's environmentally conscious world, the facekini presents itself as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional sunscreens. By reducing the need for single-use plastic packaging and chemical-based products, it supports the growing awareness of environmental issues.

