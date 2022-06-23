What fame means to Fuzail Naqash, a leading trader of Kashmir

Fuzail Naqash |

Everyone works to make money, it being the basic necessity of an individual. But what makes the difference is what you make of your name. Recognition comes with work and working successfully goes hand in hand with integrity. The youth of this modern world is exploring new ways to make their name known to the world and earn fame. Those who want to get famous quickly look for short term goals but those who want to create history look for long term goals that will give oneself a grand outcome to be beholded by the world.

Fuzail Naqash a young diligent trader from Kashmir had the desire to get famous. But he did not want an overnight success which would be the hot topic of news for a few days and fade away after a short period of time. Just like his dreams his vision was also great and grand. He wanted to turn his life into something that he would admire forever. He wanted to be someone who would inspire the world.

Fuzail Naqash from Kashmir started trading Forex and Binary trading 7 years ago with 0% knowledge. He was not concerned about the level of knowledge he had because he knew he could have it once he entered the field. Once he started working on trading he got amazing results. He was recognized for his work by people of his area. Fuzail then noticed that his work was getting recognition at levels he had never imagined of. This led him and motivated him to set up his own business. Today he owns the one and only forex and binary investment planning company in Kashmir namely THE ALIF E TRADING PVT LTD.

His company takes the responsibility of teaching people how to trade and handle trading accounts. Fuzail also has an amazing team of efficient and skilled people who are working tirelessly for the betterment of the company and the clients that they join hands with. Till date his company has dealt with over 50+ clients with 100% success rate. Not only this, Fuzail Naqash also holds a special place in the hearts of his admirers who follow him on various social media sites. Having more than 100k insta family and 90k+ youtube family Fuzail Naqash is moving forward with a vision to enlarge his working radius and become the most sought after businessman not only in Kashmir but also in the entire subcontinent.