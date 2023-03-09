What are the key difference between the Heart attack and Heart failure?

On Wednesday, March 8, Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died after suffering from a heart attack. In the past two years, there have been multiple cases of well-known celebrities passing away from heart attacks.

Raju Srivastava (58), KK (53), Sidharth Shukla (40), Puneeth Rajkumar (46), Raj Kaushal (50), Rajeev Kapoor (58), Vivek (59), Amit Mistry (47) and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (47) are some popular actors who died after suffering a heart attack in the last two years.

Heart attack and heart failure are two serious medical conditions that impact the heart and can seriously affect your health if left untreated.

But, both the medical conditions are not the same!

There are several key differences between the two conditions.

Heart Attack

A heart attack occurs when one of the coronary arteries gets blocked and the heart muscle is robbed of its vital blood supply. It is also called "myocardial infarction" in medical terms. Though the time when a person may suffer from a heart attack is uncertain, there are some symptoms that, if detected early, can help prevent a heart attack. The causes of a heart attack are as follows: stress, high blood pressure, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, coronary artery disease, smoking, alcohol, lack of physical activity and a family history of a heart attack.

Heart Failure

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart is not functioning properly. In other words, heart failure is when the heart cannot effectively pump enough blood to the various parts of the body. The causes of heart failure are as follows: heart valve damage, sleep apnea, diabetes, blood clot in the lungs, inflammation of the heart muscle, smoking, and alcohol.

Read Also Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik dies by heart attack at 66: Know its symptoms and how to prevent it