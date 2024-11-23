 'We're More Like Friends': Ajay Devgn On Building Healthy Father-Son Relationship With Yug; Know How Open Conversations Can Strengthen Bonds
Ajay Devgn recently opened up about the relationship he shares with his son and how he is open to discussing all about relationships with his son

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Ajay Devgn recently opened up about the relationship he shares with his son and how he is open to discussing all about 'dating & relationships' with his son, Yug Devgn.

"Mera beta toh nahi darta mere see," he said while sharing how he aims to balance his relationship with his son on The Ranveer Show Podcast. When asked about his son's age, Ajay replied, "He's nearly 14," and agreed to the fact that he is at an age where he might soon start dating. “Wo discussion karta hai mujhse, we are very free with each other on that," he said.

article-image

Upon being asked if he thinks his son is currently dating someone, he replied, "Usko uski limitations Samjhani padti hain, kiss umar tak kya limitations hai, and he understands it.” When parents are friendly and open to discussing emotions and hormonal changes teens go through while growing up, it creates a safe space between both parents and children.

Why open conversations can strengthen bonds?

When people share openly, it shows they trust each other. Talking honestly about feelings, thoughts, or concerns helps build a safe space where everyone feels understood and valued. Trust grows stronger when we see that others respect and listen to what we share.

Open conversations help people understand each other better. By talking about personal experiences, we can better understand why someone feels or acts a certain way. The grown empathy after open conversations is what brings people closer and strengthens their connection.

It helps resolve misunderstandings

Sometimes, problems happendue to assumptions or miscommunication. Open discussions clear up confusion and give everyone a chance to explain their side. When people feel heard, conflicts are easier to resolve, and relationships grow healthier.

Sharing personal stories, hopes, or struggles deepens emotional bonds. It allows people to connect on a deeper level, beyond surface-level conversations. This shared vulnerability can make relationships more meaningful and lasting.

