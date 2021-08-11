Ways to keep away from health insurance claim rejection

Indeed, the Indian Healthcare industry is paddling hard to serve customers with the highest successful health insurance claims settled against raised by the policyholders. However, there are still a few instances taking place where some claims face rejection. While the claim rejection puts the policyholder in a hard situation, it is equally dis-stressing for the insurance company for not being able to fulfill its promises.

But the rejection of a claim settlement is a completely avoidable situation that customers can deplete with just one methodology i.e. proper understanding of the policy document. Yes, the major health insurance claims rejection reasons are clearly stated in the respective policy documents, which largely people ignore to read. There are some crucial sections such as waiting period, exclusions & omissions, that every policyholder must understand and thoroughly read at the time of buying a policy to have full knowledge about the plan including what it permits or doesn't permit.

Here are some of the reasons behind the health care plan claim rejection:-

Exclusions: This is the highly ignored part in any policy document but the reality is that this is the most crucial part that should be carefully read and given equal benefit as the inclusions. Exclusions are the conditions for which the insurance companies don't approve or provide claims for. Some of the common exclusions amongst all health insurance policies are intentional self-injury, suicide, mental illness, cosmetic aesthetic surgery, AIDS, death in war, etc. In case, a policyholder claims for any of the reasons mentioned in exclusions then it is straightaway denied from the insurer.

Waiting Period: This is a pre-defined duration designated by the health insurer during which the claim for some or all benefits can't be raised. But once the waiting period is over, the claim can be raised without any fear of rejection. The waiting period is different for different kinds of diseases ranging from 15 days to 2-4 years. Generally, the waiting duration is 15-30 days to start the health care policy after which normal hospitalization for a normal injury or disease like fever, etc and there is a waiting period of 2-4 years for pre-existing diseases, maternity, accident treatment or any other serious treatment expense.

Non Disclosure of PED: In certain cases, a health insurance claim is rejected when it is raised for a pre-existing disease that was not disclosed during the purchase of the policy. Even the non-disclosure of diseases such as diabetes, BP, Hypertension, etc can also lead to claim rejection because such pre-existing disease can become critical in the future and eventually increases the risk for the insurer that is considered misconception hence rejected.

Delay in filing Claims- There is a timeline certified by health insurance companies to file the claim in the case of reimbursement settlement and filing the claim post that defined period can cause rejection. While each insurance company has its timeline defined at the time of the claim which ranges from 7 days to 14 working days but in case, the timeline is missed by the policyholder then the health insurance company may reject resolving the claim.

Missing of required documents- Insurance is a legal procedure that demands proper documents and the right procedure to be followed. Even missing out a single document can lead to the complication in the claim. The list of documents required for the claim is mentioned in the document policy which can be easily referred at the time of assistance. And each document mentioned in that list holds a great significance for the entire procedure, thus, even miss out on a single document can create a challenge in sorting the claim.

No insurance company likes to abandon their customers not even once at the time of crisis, but the above-mentioned reasons can create some unfavorable situations for both insurer and insured where the claim can get rejected. However, understanding the health insurance policy document carefully can save you from losing out on savings for life.

