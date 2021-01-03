Want to opt for hair transplant? Experts bust myths about the procedure

Hair doesn't grow any longer than the grafted length: Once the hair is grafted, it becomes as natural as your existing hair. You can do whatever you want at your will. It can be shaved, dyed, treated, etc. and will come back to its originality with growth. Hence, you can grow your hair as long as you want without any further treatment or procedures.

The procedure may cause cancer: There is no relation to cancer at all. The transplant doesn't cause any health conditionsThere are lifelong scars after the procedure: There are rarely any chest extraction cases that leave scars on patients. Scars are generally not seen on the scalp if extracted in a proper manner. Whereas, any break in skin leaves a scar which are generally lifelong, if done by an expert, there will hardly be any visible scarring.

The hair transplantation procedure is temporary: There is nothing temporary about the procedure, the characteristics of the transplanted hair might change with age like greying of hair but otherwise, it remains as is life long without any losses.

A person can differentiate between natural hair and those transplanted: If done by a highly experienced professional, an onlooker cannot make out if the hair has been transplanted or if its natural. It is recommended one researchs' properly before opting for the procedure as it depends entirely on the person who performs it.

The process is very painful: The procedure is initiated with inducing local anesthesia which is a pinprick with a very fine needle following which the procedure of transplant is absolutely painless and doesn't cause even slightest of discomfort.

Causes headaches and Migraine: Many people think that the procedure might result in regular headache or migraines which is again untrue. There has never been a case as such where people who have had the procedure complained anything as such.

Hair cannot be implanted on scarred tissue: Hair can only be transplanted on regions with ideal blood supply. As long as the scar is completely remodulated and has an optimal blood supply, it can be grafted upon as they will grow naturally.

The transplanted hair will develop into scalp hair characteristics: The body hair grafted onto scalp during the transplantation procedure will retain its own nature while the rest of the features remaining as it is.