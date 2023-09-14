Want To Buy Priyanka Chopra's Black Cut-Out Dress She Wore To Jonas Brothers Concert? Check Price And Shopping Details |

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress with her impeccable dressing sense. Whenever she heads out for a concert, dinner night or a simple day out; she slays in all her outfits. Her clothes, makeup, hairstyle and accessories are all perfectly matched and co-ordinated.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last weekend to cheer her husband, Nick Jonas.

She and her singer husband Nick Jonas, shared the image from the event on their Instagram pages. While Priyanaka captioned the post as, "Incredible weekend;" Nick remembered his first date with Priyanka at the Dodger Stadium and wrote, "From seeing games with my brothers, to one of my first dates with @priyankachopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium...What a full circle moment."

But the limelight of the event was Priyanka's dress for the concert. The dress which every woman will love to wear on her date night. If you are one of those, you can own this dress too; below are the shopping details; check it out.

Her black cut-out dress is from the designer label Christopher Esber. It is called 'Pierced Orbit Column Dress', and its price is ₹53,936 (USD 650).

Christopher Esber- Pierced Orbit Column Dress |

The body-hugging full-length black dress with a plunging neckline with cut-outs on the front is good for women with a toned midriff. The gathered design and embellished brass orbit ornaments are the highlight of the dress.

Priyanka styled the outfit with a delicate neckpiece, matching earrings and diamond rings. She wore a strappy black high heels. She had a makeup look that featured a smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, brick-shade lip colour, rosy cheeks, a radiant highlighter, and gentle contouring. She kept her hair open with a centre part.

About the designer label; it was established by Australian designer Christopher Esber. The label is famous for cut-out-clad silhouettes which looks sophisticated yet are easy to wear. You can choose other cut-out dresses from this designer label as there are many other cut-out patterns elegant dresses; you can find on this website.

