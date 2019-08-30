Want to be fit and fab meet Shikha Sharma famous for her diet programs in bollywood

Before you have to eat pills, it is better to eat right, exercise before you start your day to make yourself fit and fab.

It was a time when nutritionists and dietitians were required only when you are in a problem or facing any disease. In starting, they were called as Specialists who come and help you when you are not well. After that new trend started celebrities endorsed dietitians and nutritionists to help them remain fit all the. It was a belief that nutritious and all are only kept by big names of the Bollywood and other fields.

Now time is changing, top Dietitians like Shikha Sharma has created a new environment by giving their dietitian and nutrition guide to everyone. Shikha Sharma is a notable name in the Dietitian and Nutrition world. She believes that a good sleep-eating the right food will always keep you an enjoyable and lively whole day.

Shikha Sharma believes our Indian food has an all-important ingredient which is essential for our body. Our masalas maybe not suitable for western countries. But they don't know that our home food and recipes are the best food any human can get. It carries all the protein, vitamin and other essential things which our body needs — but 21st century not understanding its importance.

Shikha Sharma told in one interview eating Indian food can never make you fat. You lose your body shape only when you don't do exercise or regular work which needs to do after eating food. Else Indian food is the most abundant food anyone can have on the planet.

So proper nutrition and Diet chart is not only for rich people anyone can make their own regular chart and stick to it. Shikha Sharma has helped many people till now with her regular monthly food chart. She has been awarded many times by top names nationally and internationally.

Shikha Sharma is also known as a magical dietitian of India. Lots of B-town people know her personally and follows her Diet chart. Sweety Walia, Kangana Sharma, Saloni Daini, Roshni Walia, Danube Owner Dubai Based Rizwan Sajan are the top names who are regular clients. Smriti Irani recently awarded for her excellent work. She has also worked with top News Channels like NDTV, NewsX, MH1, Dilli AajTak, Careworld as an expert adviser.