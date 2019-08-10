VJ Ashwin to become one of the top VJ in India

VJ Ashwin a Mumbaikar who started his career from Video editing,later indulging himself as a VJ has become one of the top VJ in the country.

Ashwin under the mentorship of his brother started his career not by taking up higher studies in the field but by learning VJ ing via YouTube and various blogs.

This self made man has played for maximum number of clubs in Mumbai (all the A-listers) and also have been taking up various events.

VJ Ashwin has also collaborated with some well renowned super sonic/sunburn artist like Zaeden, lost stories, Gurbax and many more.